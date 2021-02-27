Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
7-6-6
(seven, six, six)
5-8-1
(five, eight, one)
5-3-2-4
(five, three, two, four)
1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:48.86
(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 48.86)
Estimated jackpot: $670,000
05-06-09-22-32
(five, six, nine, twenty-two, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $203,000
Estimated jackpot: $43 million
02-28-31-44-52, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 3
(two, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-four, fifty-two; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: three)
03-08-22-28-34, Mega Ball: 22
(three, eight, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-two)
