CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

3-4-2

(three, four, two)

2-0-5

(two, zero, five)

6-1-9-5

(six, one, nine, five)

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:43.15

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 43.15)

Estimated jackpot: $647,000

07-08-16-20-33

(seven, eight, sixteen, twenty, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $85,000

11-15-37-62-64, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 2

(eleven, fifteen, thirty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-four; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Estimated jackpot: $106 million

