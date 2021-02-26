Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
3-4-2
(three, four, two)
2-0-5
(two, zero, five)
6-1-9-5
(six, one, nine, five)
1st:7 Eureka-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:43.15
(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 43.15)
Estimated jackpot: $647,000
07-08-16-20-33
(seven, eight, sixteen, twenty, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $85,000
11-15-37-62-64, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 2
(eleven, fifteen, thirty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-four; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
Estimated jackpot: $106 million
Comments