Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
3-8-7
(three, eight, seven)
1-2-6
(one, two, six)
7-0-4-5
(seven, zero, four, five)
1st:7 Eureka-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:48.65
(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 48.65)
Estimated jackpot: $497,000
09-12-21-28-31
(nine, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
27-32-47-50-53, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 4
(twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-three; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $78 million
