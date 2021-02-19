Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

3-8-7

(three, eight, seven)

1-2-6

(one, two, six)

7-0-4-5

(seven, zero, four, five)

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:48.65

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 48.65)

Estimated jackpot: $497,000

09-12-21-28-31

(nine, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

27-32-47-50-53, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 4

(twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-three; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $78 million

