Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

6-4-1

(six, four, one)

5-8-4

(five, eight, four)

1-3-8-4

(one, three, eight, four)

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:43.85

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 43.85)

Estimated jackpot: $353,000

05-15-18-35-36

(five, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

15-39-58-63-67, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

(fifteen, thirty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)

08-10-19-22-41, Mega Ball: 15

(eight, ten, nineteen, twenty-two, forty-one; Mega Ball: fifteen)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

February 10, 2021 8:09 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘SuperLotto Plus’ game

February 10, 2021 8:08 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

February 10, 2021 7:59 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

February 10, 2021 7:03 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

February 10, 2021 7:03 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

February 10, 2021 1:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service