CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
6-4-1
(six, four, one)
5-8-4
(five, eight, four)
1-3-8-4
(one, three, eight, four)
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:43.85
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 43.85)
Estimated jackpot: $353,000
05-15-18-35-36
(five, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
15-39-58-63-67, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
(fifteen, thirty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)
08-10-19-22-41, Mega Ball: 15
(eight, ten, nineteen, twenty-two, forty-one; Mega Ball: fifteen)
