CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

8-8-2

(eight, eight, two)

1-7-5

(one, seven, five)

7-5-9-8

(seven, five, nine, eight)

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:48.28

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 48.28)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000

06-08-10-32-38

(six, eight, ten, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $71,000

07-18-21-31-40, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4

(seven, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, forty; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $42 million

