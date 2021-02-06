Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

7-8-4

(seven, eight, four)

2-5-4

(two, five, four)

7-3-1-4

(seven, three, one, four)

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:44.60

(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 44.60)

Estimated jackpot: $303,000

02-04-15-35-37

(two, four, fifteen, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $196,000

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

01-16-48-49-65, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

(one, sixteen, forty-eight, forty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

04-16-34-35-45, Mega Ball: 17

(four, sixteen, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-five; Mega Ball: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $18 million

