Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:41.84

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 41.84)

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

February 05, 2021 1:34 PM

Lottery

CA Lottery

February 04, 2021 10:04 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

February 04, 2021 10:04 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

February 04, 2021 8:08 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

February 04, 2021 7:33 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

February 04, 2021 7:33 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service