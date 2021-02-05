Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
6-8-3
(six, eight, three)
2-2-5
(two, two, five)
0-7-7-5
(zero, seven, seven, five)
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:41.84
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 41.84)
03-05-14-18-22
(three, five, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two)
14-17-28-29-44, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 4
(fourteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-four; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
Comments