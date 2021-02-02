Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

8-8-7

(eight, eight, seven)

6-5-1

(six, five, one)

7-9-7-0

(seven, nine, seven, zero)

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:41.61

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 41.61)

Estimated jackpot: $260,000

04-09-18-24-35

(four, nine, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $180,000

13-37-38-40-67, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2

(thirteen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $42 million

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

