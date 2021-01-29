Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
3-1-1
(three, one, one)
0-4-0
(zero, four, zero)
2-1-2-4
(two, one, two, four)
1st:7 Eureka-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:45.46
(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 45.46)
Estimated jackpot: $221,000
03-06-14-17-32
(three, six, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $185,000
04-44-58-59-70, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3
(four, forty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, seventy; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $25 million
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
