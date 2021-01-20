Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
4-0-4
(four, zero, four)
6-1-4
(six, one, four)
8-8-6-0
(eight, eight, six, zero)
1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:40.47
(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 40.47)
Estimated jackpot: $154,000
14-17-19-21-24
(fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $186,000
Estimated jackpot: $970 million
Estimated jackpot: $730 million
