Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

9-0-9

(nine, zero, nine)

0-9-6

(zero, nine, six)

4-8-3-1

(four, eight, three, one)

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:44.94

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 44.94)

Estimated jackpot: $51,000

03-09-19-29-31

(three, nine, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $77,000

Estimated jackpot: $432 million

03-04-11-41-67, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2

(three, four, eleven, forty-one, sixty-seven; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)

11-19-35-40-46, Mega Ball: 18

(eleven, nineteen, thirty-five, forty, forty-six; Mega Ball: eighteen)

