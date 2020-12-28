San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

2-4-8

(two, four, eight)

5-4-6

(five, four, six)

7-1-6-3

(seven, one, six, three)

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:47.69

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 47.69)

Estimated jackpot: $278,000

04-08-13-29-32

(four, eight, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $68,000

Estimated jackpot: $376 million

Estimated jackpot: $363 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

December 28, 2020 7:03 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

December 28, 2020 7:03 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

December 28, 2020 8:08 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

December 28, 2020 1:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

December 28, 2020 9:33 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

December 28, 2020 9:33 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service