Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:49.20

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 49.20)

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

