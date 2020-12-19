Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
0-5-6
(zero, five, six)
5-1-4
(five, one, four)
1-1-7-3
(one, one, seven, three)
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:44.63
(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 44.63)
Estimated jackpot: $203,000
26-29-30-33-37
(twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000
Estimated jackpot: $330 million
27-32-34-43-52, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-three, fifty-two; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $304 million
10-15-25-31-33, Mega Ball: 21
(ten, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-three; Mega Ball: twenty-one)
