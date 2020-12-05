Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
4-8-2
(four, eight, two)
8-0-9
(eight, zero, nine)
3-6-7-1
(three, six, seven, one)
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:42.11
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 42.11)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000
15-24-29-34-39
(fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $78,000
Estimated jackpot: $264 million
03-04-06-48-53, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(three, four, six, forty-eight, fifty-three; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
01-13-30-35-40, Mega Ball: 2
(one, thirteen, thirty, thirty-five, forty; Mega Ball: two)
