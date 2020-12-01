San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

1-9-6

(one, nine, six)

9-7-8

(nine, seven, eight)

1-2-6-9

(one, two, six, nine)

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:47.61

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 47.61)

Estimated jackpot: $94,000

01-14-17-27-35

(one, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $71,000

07-33-53-61-65, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2

(seven, thirty-three, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-five; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $231 million

