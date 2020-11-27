Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
4-7-1
(four, seven, one)
3-3-2
(three, three, two)
1-0-8-1
(one, zero, eight, one)
1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:45.65
(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 45.65)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000
02-06-16-18-31
(two, six, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $77,000
04-10-27-35-58, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2
(four, ten, twenty-seven, thirty-five, fifty-eight; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $216 million
