CA Lottery

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

4-7-1

(four, seven, one)

3-3-2

(three, three, two)

1-0-8-1

(one, zero, eight, one)

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:45.65

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 45.65)

Estimated jackpot: $76,000

02-06-16-18-31

(two, six, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $77,000

04-10-27-35-58, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2

(four, ten, twenty-seven, thirty-five, fifty-eight; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $216 million

