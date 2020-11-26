Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:
3-5-0
(three, five, zero)
6-0-6
(six, zero, six)
8-3-4-1
(eight, three, four, one)
1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:40.90
(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 40.90)
Estimated jackpot: $72,000
15-24-32-33-36
(fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
Estimated jackpot: $214 million
Estimated jackpot: $216 million
