Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:44.81

(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 44.81)

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

