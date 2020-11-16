Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
8-2-6
(eight, two, six)
2-2-5
(two, two, five)
7-0-1-1
(seven, zero, one, one)
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:44.81
(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 44.81)
04-16-20-32-34
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
(four, sixteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $176 million
Estimated jackpot: $179 million
Comments