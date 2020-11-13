Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
2-1-4
1-0-1
5-4-4-0
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:42.96
Estimated jackpot: $136,000
11-12-14-21-22
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
06-07-14-28-59, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2
Estimated jackpot: $168 million
