Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
7-5-4
(seven, five, four)
8-7-1
(eight, seven, one)
4-2-7-0
(four, two, seven, zero)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:49.76
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 49.76)
01-08-14-19-39
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
(one, eight, fourteen, nineteen, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $165 million
Estimated jackpot: $158 million
Comments