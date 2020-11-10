Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
7-4-5
(seven, four, five)
5-0-9
(five, zero, nine)
7-6-1-1
(seven, six, one, one)
1st:7 Eureka-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:42.40
(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 42.40)
01-15-23-31-33
(one, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $152 million
Estimated jackpot: $158 million
