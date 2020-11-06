Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
2-8-6
(two, eight, six)
0-6-0
(zero, six, zero)
8-0-3-7
(eight, zero, three, seven)
1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:47.55
(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 47.55)
04-20-25-27-32
(four, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $142 million
Estimated jackpot: $149 million
