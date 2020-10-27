San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

9-2-9

(nine, two, nine)

1-2-4

(one, two, four)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

8-2-8-8

(eight, two, eight, eight)

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:41.00

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 41.00)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

04-18-19-31-35

(four, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $109 million

Estimated jackpot: $116 million

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

October 27, 2020 7:09 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

October 27, 2020 7:09 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

October 27, 2020 7:03 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

October 27, 2020 1:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

October 26, 2020 8:08 PM

Lottery

CA Lottery

October 26, 2020 8:08 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service