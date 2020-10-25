Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
8-0-9
(eight, zero, nine)
5-1-0
(five, one, zero)
9-5-6-1
(nine, five, six, one)
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:48.78
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 48.78)
07-14-15-34-36
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
(seven, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-four, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
Comments