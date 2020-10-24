Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
5-8-7
(five, eight, seven)
6-5-1
(six, five, one)
2-2-2-0
(two, two, two, zero)
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:46.40
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 46.40)
13-16-17-22-33
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
(thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
Comments