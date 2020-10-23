Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
3-5-7
(three, five, seven)
9-1-7
(nine, one, seven)
3-7-0-8
(three, seven, zero, eight)
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:40.98
(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 40.98)
Estimated jackpot: $98,000
09-23-24-34-35
(nine, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $77,000
18-34-44-60-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
(eighteen, thirty-four, forty-four, sixty, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
