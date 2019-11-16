Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
2-1-2
(two, one, two)
6-5-0
(six, five, zero)
7-1-5-7
(seven, one, five, seven)
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:45.31
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 45.31)
Estimated jackpot: $784,000
01-04-22-25-34
(one, four, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $182,000
Estimated jackpot: $192 million
14-22-26-55-63, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3
(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, fifty-five, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)
10-22-40-41-43, Mega Ball: 2
(ten, twenty-two, forty, forty-one, forty-three; Mega Ball: two)
