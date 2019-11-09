CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

7-4-0

(seven, four, zero)

4-4-1

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

(four, four, one)

4-8-7-7

(four, eight, seven, seven)

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:48.21

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 48.21)

Estimated jackpot: $602,000

04-10-13-24-31

(four, ten, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $180,000

Estimated jackpot: $163 million

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

07-12-26-41-44, Mega Ball: 5

(seven, twelve, twenty-six, forty-one, forty-four; Mega Ball: five)