Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
7-4-0
(seven, four, zero)
4-4-1
(four, four, one)
4-8-7-7
(four, eight, seven, seven)
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:48.21
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 48.21)
Estimated jackpot: $602,000
04-10-13-24-31
(four, ten, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $180,000
Estimated jackpot: $163 million
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
07-12-26-41-44, Mega Ball: 5
(seven, twelve, twenty-six, forty-one, forty-four; Mega Ball: five)
Comments