CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

0-4-4

(zero, four, four)

7-0-8

(seven, zero, eight)

3-5-8-5

(three, five, eight, five)

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:41.31

(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 41.31)

Estimated jackpot: $578,000

05-24-26-30-36

(five, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $82,000

Estimated jackpot: $145 million

Estimated jackpot: $50 million