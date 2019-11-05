Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
8-1-8
(eight, one, eight)
4-6-1
(four, six, one)
7-5-2-9
(seven, five, two, nine)
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:41.48
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 41.48)
Estimated jackpot: $519,000
08-15-23-36-39
(eight, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
02-09-24-49-54, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 3
(two, nine, twenty-four, forty-nine, fifty-four; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Comments