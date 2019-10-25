CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

7-1-7

(seven, one, seven)

0-6-6

(zero, six, six)

8-9-8-4

(eight, nine, eight, four)

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:47.73

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 47.73)

Estimated jackpot: $370,000

02-14-16-19-36

(two, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $83,000

16-24-25-52-60, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3

(sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, fifty-two, sixty; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $130 million