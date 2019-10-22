CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

8-7-7

(eight, seven, seven)

4-1-7

(four, one, seven)

7-0-9-8

(seven, zero, nine, eight)

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:42.42

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 42.42)

Estimated jackpot: $338,000

02-03-25-28-39

(two, three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $76,000

05-11-14-23-25, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4

(five, eleven, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-five; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $120 million