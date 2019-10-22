Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
8-7-7
(eight, seven, seven)
4-1-7
(four, one, seven)
7-0-9-8
(seven, zero, nine, eight)
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:42.42
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 42.42)
Estimated jackpot: $338,000
02-03-25-28-39
(two, three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000
05-11-14-23-25, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4
(five, eleven, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-five; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $120 million
