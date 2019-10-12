CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

9-0-0

(nine, zero, zero)

1-8-4

(one, eight, four)

9-9-0-0

(nine, nine, zero, zero)

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:44.11

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 44.11)

Estimated jackpot: $249,000

21-23-24-31-37

(twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $79,000

Estimated jackpot: $65 million

12-29-34-53-65, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2

(twelve, twenty-nine, thirty-four, fifty-three, sixty-five; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)

02-08-11-26-33, Mega Ball: 14

(two, eight, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-three; Mega Ball: fourteen)