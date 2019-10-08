CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

4-0-3

(four, zero, three)

9-6-1

(nine, six, one)

0-0-9-5

(zero, zero, nine, five)

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:47.67

(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 47.67)

Estimated jackpot: $216,000

12-24-33-35-39

(twelve, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $279,000

05-08-10-17-48, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3

(five, eight, ten, seventeen, forty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $80 million