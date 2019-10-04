CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

9-3-2

(nine, three, two)

8-5-3

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

(eight, five, three)

5-9-8-5

(five, nine, eight, five)

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:42.20

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 42.20)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

06-08-09-25-30

(six, eight, nine, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $89,000

11-38-44-48-70, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 2

(eleven, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-eight, seventy; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $70 million