CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

7-9-8

(seven, nine, eight)

2-5-6

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

(two, five, six)

1-0-0-3

(one, zero, zero, three)

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:49.77

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 49.77)

Estimated jackpot: $151,000

04-15-17-30-35

(four, fifteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $81,000

12-20-31-43-45, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3

(twelve, twenty, thirty-one, forty-three, forty-five; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million