Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
7-9-8
(seven, nine, eight)
2-5-6
(two, five, six)
1-0-0-3
(one, zero, zero, three)
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:49.77
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 49.77)
Estimated jackpot: $151,000
04-15-17-30-35
(four, fifteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $81,000
12-20-31-43-45, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3
(twelve, twenty, thirty-one, forty-three, forty-five; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
