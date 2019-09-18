CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

5-6-4

(five, six, four)

9-1-5

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

(nine, one, five)

4-3-2-4

(four, three, two, four)

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:46.07

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 46.07)

Estimated jackpot: $109,000

01-05-17-22-27

(one, five, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

Estimated jackpot: $211 million

Estimated jackpot: $70 million