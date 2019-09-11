CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

0-1-3

(zero, one, three)

0-0-6

(zero, zero, six)

6-5-4-7

(six, five, four, seven)

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:41.32

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 41.32)

Estimated jackpot: $82,000

03-14-15-25-26

(three, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $74,000

Estimated jackpot: $172 million

06-17-24-53-57, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(six, seventeen, twenty-four, fifty-three, fifty-seven; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)

04-06-15-24-46, Mega Ball: 6

(four, six, fifteen, twenty-four, forty-six; Mega Ball: six)