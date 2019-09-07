CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

3-3-3

(three, three, three)

8-3-5

(eight, three, five)

4-8-4-1

(four, eight, four, one)

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:49.88

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 49.88)

Estimated jackpot: $68,000

04-08-12-21-25

(four, eight, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $193,000

Estimated jackpot: $154 million

11-20-41-42-56, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2

(eleven, twenty, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-six; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)