Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
7-4-9
(seven, four, nine)
2-4-7
(two, four, seven)
6-3-5-9
(six, three, five, nine)
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:46.18
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 46.18)
Estimated jackpot: $57,000
13-16-22-24-33
(thirteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $449,000
Estimated jackpot: $139 million
04-08-30-52-59, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 10
(four, eight, thirty, fifty-two, fifty-nine; Powerball: two; Power Play: ten)
16-22-24-43-45, Mega Ball: 16
(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty-three, forty-five; Mega Ball: sixteen)
Comments