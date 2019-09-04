CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

7-4-9

(seven, four, nine)

2-4-7

(two, four, seven)

6-3-5-9

(six, three, five, nine)

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:46.18

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 46.18)

Estimated jackpot: $57,000

13-16-22-24-33

(thirteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $449,000

Estimated jackpot: $139 million

04-08-30-52-59, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 10

(four, eight, thirty, fifty-two, fifty-nine; Powerball: two; Power Play: ten)

16-22-24-43-45, Mega Ball: 16

(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty-three, forty-five; Mega Ball: sixteen)