CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

8-3-0

(eight, three, zero)

5-1-2

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(five, one, two)

2-7-8-6

(two, seven, eight, six)

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:43.44

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 43.44)

Estimated jackpot: $54,000

01-02-12-22-30

(one, two, twelve, twenty-two, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $269,000

13-20-27-61-62, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 2

(thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-two; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

Estimated jackpot: $80 million