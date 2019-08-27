Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
7-5-1
(seven, five, one)
3-3-5
(three, three, five)
3-4-9-0
(three, four, nine, zero)
1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:41.92
(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 41.92)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
16-20-26-30-39
(sixteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000
08-12-23-39-43, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2
(eight, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-nine, forty-three; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $103 million
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
