CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

7-5-1

(seven, five, one)

3-3-5

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(three, three, five)

3-4-9-0

(three, four, nine, zero)

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:41.92

(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 41.92)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

16-20-26-30-39

(sixteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $76,000

08-12-23-39-43, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2

(eight, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-nine, forty-three; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $103 million

Estimated jackpot: $60 million