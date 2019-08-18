CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:

3-5-1

(three, five, one)

2-3-1

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(two, three, one)

9-8-1-7

(nine, eight, one, seven)

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:48.37

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 48.37)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

13-16-20-26-39

(thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $287,000

Estimated jackpot: $79 million

Estimated jackpot: $40 million