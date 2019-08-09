CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

2-2-5

(two, two, five)

1-3-5

(one, three, five)

7-0-9-5

(seven, zero, nine, five)

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:45.03

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 45.03)

Estimated jackpot: $207,000

02-12-33-34-38

(two, twelve, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $169,000

15-53-56-59-63, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2

(fifteen, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $128 million