CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
2-2-5
(two, two, five)
1-3-5
(one, three, five)
7-0-9-5
(seven, zero, nine, five)
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:45.03
(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 45.03)
Estimated jackpot: $207,000
02-12-33-34-38
(two, twelve, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $169,000
15-53-56-59-63, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2
(fifteen, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $128 million
