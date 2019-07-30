Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
3-8-9
(three, eight, nine)
8-6-5
(eight, six, five)
9-6-1-2
(nine, six, one, two)
1st:7 Eureka-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:44.39
(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 44.39)
Estimated jackpot: $148,000
05-06-29-32-38
(five, six, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
10-24-28-33-38, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3
(ten, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Estimated jackpot: $88 million
