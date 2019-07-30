CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

3-8-9

(three, eight, nine)

8-6-5

(eight, six, five)

9-6-1-2

(nine, six, one, two)

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:44.39

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 44.39)

Estimated jackpot: $148,000

05-06-29-32-38

(five, six, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

10-24-28-33-38, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3

(ten, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Estimated jackpot: $88 million