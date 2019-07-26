Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
7-8-1
(seven, eight, one)
4-6-1
(four, six, one)
2-8-6-7
(two, eight, six, seven)
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:46.19
(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 46.19)
Estimated jackpot: $127,000
03-05-16-22-25
(three, five, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $83,000
04-06-11-43-48, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(four, six, eleven, forty-three, forty-eight; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Estimated jackpot: $75 million
Comments