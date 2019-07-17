CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

9-0-6

(nine, zero, six)

7-8-8

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(seven, eight, eight)

5-7-4-9

(five, seven, four, nine)

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:49.42

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 49.42)

Estimated jackpot: $86,000

01-08-20-35-39

(one, eight, twenty, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $284,000

Estimated jackpot: $154 million

19-43-47-60-68, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, forty-three, forty-seven, sixty, sixty-eight; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

01-06-14-15-45, Mega Ball: 13

(one, six, fourteen, fifteen, forty-five; Mega Ball: thirteen)